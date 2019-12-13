Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test shortened by weather, bad light

AFP, RAWALPINDI, Pakistan

Heavy rain and bad light yesterday hit the second day of the historic Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s first home Test since a deadly attack in 2009.

Sri Lanka, resuming at 220-5, had progressed to 225-5 in 7.5 overs when heavy rain in the morning forced the teams to have early lunch.

Play was stopped for 2 hours, 43 minutes, but when it resumed only 10 overs were possible, with Sri Lanka losing Niroshan Dickwella for 33 before bad light accompanied by rain forced play to be abandoned at 3:30pm.

At the close, Sri Lanka were 263-6 with Dhananjaya de Silva unbeaten on 72 and Dilruwan Perera not out on 2.

The stop-start play left both teams frustrated, as well as 2,000 fans in attendance to watch the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan.

When play resumed after lunch, Pakistan took the second new ball and with it lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Dickwella, caught at gully by Babar Azam.

Dickwella, who hit four boundaries, added 67 for the sixth wicket with De Silva, thwarting Pakistan’s attempts for early wickets.

De Silva has hit 11 boundaries in his 131-ball stay.

Earlier, the brief period of play saw wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan claim a catch to dismiss De Silva off the bowling of 16-year-old Naseem Shah, but third umpire Richard Illingworth ruled that the ball had bounced.

On the next ball, De Silva completed his half-century with two runs off Naseem, who at 2-65 was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers.