Atletico, Atalanta reach final 16 as Bayern cruise

AFP, PARIS

Atletico Madrid on Wednesday claimed the final spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow, after Atalanta BC completed an impressive comeback in Group C to qualify.

Bayern Munich sealed consecutive victories over Tottenham Hotspur with a 3-1 success at the Allianz Arena, while Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also finished their group campaigns on winning notes.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico went into their game knowing defeat, coupled with a Bayer 04 Leverkusen win against Juve, would see them dumped out.

Kieran Tripper had a second-minute penalty saved by Lokomotiv goalkeeper Anton Kochenkov at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Joao Felix made no mistake from the spot 15 minutes later.

Atletico wasted a string of chances and Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

However, their place in the knockout rounds was secured when centerback Felipe volleyed home Koke’s cross after a short corner routine.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season as Juve, who were already sure of top spot, saw off Leverkusen 2-0 in Germany in the other Group D game.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain’s stoppage-time clincher.

“Ronaldo and Higuain led by example, they were always the first to work hard for the team,” Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon told uefa.com.

Champions League debutants Atalanta claimed a famous 3-0 triumph at Shakhtar Donetsk to qualify with Manchester City, despite having lost their first three matches.

The Italian outfit, who finished third in Serie A last season, conceded 11 goals in their opening three matches, but drew with City at the San Siro before beating Dinamo Zagreb to keep their hopes alive.

Timothy Castagne stabbed in the crucial first goal in the 66th minute, before Mario Pasalic found the net shortly after Shakhtar fullback Dodo was controversially sent off in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Robin Gosens grabbed a third in stoppage-time as Shakhtar tired, sparking wild Atalanta celebrations in front of the visiting fans.

“It will remain in the history of football and of this club. I think it’ll also stay long in the memory of everyone who was in the stadium,” Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez told Sky Sport Italia.

Atalanta’s win ensured that all 16 of the sides in the knockout stage are from Europe’s “big five” leagues of England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France for the first time.

Dinamo needed to beat English champions City to progress, but despite taking an early lead through Dani Olmo, were sent packing by a Gabriel Jesus hat-trick, before teenage midfielder Phil Foden wrapped a 4-1 win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham failed to exact revenge on Bayern Munich for their 7-2 humbling in London in the reverse Group B fixture.

Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead as they looked to bounce back from successive Bundesliga defeats, although Ryan Sessegnon marked his first Spurs start with a goal to equalize.

However, Thomas Mueller, on as a substitute for the injured Coman, and Philippe Coutinho ensured that the Bavarian giants became the first German side to win all six group games.

Youseff El Arabi’s late penalty saw Olympiakos edge past Red Star Belgrade 1-0 and pip their opponents to a place in the UEFA Europa League last 32.