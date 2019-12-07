Former NZ rugby players requested to donate brains

Reuters, WELLINGTON

Former rugby players in New Zealand are being asked to donate their brains to research when they die as part of a study aimed at learning about the long-term effects of concussion and head injuries from contact sports.

The Centre for Brain Research at the University of Auckland launched the initiative on Friday and said that it is seeking athletes from sports such as rugby, soccer and boxing to donate their brains, even if they have not experienced a concussion.

Head injuries are a major concern for New Zealand sports and health authorities with more than 20 percent of all brain injuries in the country sustained through contact sports.

Last year, more than 9,000 reported concussions in New Zealand were in people aged 19 or younger.

“Adding a sports injury aspect to its existing research platform is a significant step for the CBR [Centre for Brain Research] and promises to deepen our understanding of the impact sports injuries have on the brain,” the center said in a statement. “It reflects a growing international focus on traumatic brain injury and brain diseases associated with repeated head impacts, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).”

Several high-profile rugby players, including All Blacks James Broadhurst and former Wallabies prop Toby Smith, have in recent years been forced to retire early due to concussion symptoms.

Former Junior All Blacks player John “JJ” Williams, who has been provisionally diagnosed with CTE, said that he would be donating his brain to the center.

“I had a reunion the other day and didn’t know any of the people until they introduced themselves,” Williams told Radio New Zealand. “I am not the only one and there’s a lot of people, a lot of blokes that played rugby, wondering what’s going on.”