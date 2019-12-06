SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Yu shares hazy Sydney lead

Toxic smoke from bushfires choking Sydney yesterday blighted the Australian Open, with one player complaining that his eyes were burning and he had trouble seeing where his ball landed. The event, a warmup for many on the International team at next week’s Presidents Cup, got under way with haze enveloping the course from fires burning out of control throughout New South Wales. Amateurs Yu Chun-an of Taiwan and Takumi Kanaya of Japan shared the lead on six-under-par 65, with Matt Jones, the 2015 champion, two strokes behind. Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was in a group sharing 102nd on three-over 74. Jones said that the conditions at the Australian Golf Club were some of the worst he had encountered. “I’m not sure what the forecast is, but the smoke’s not good at all. It’s tough to see your golf ball when you’re out there playing, where it finishes. Your eyes do burn,” he said. “I’ve got that cough like you’ve got something in your lungs, phlegm in your lungs or whatever, but it’s not fun. I hope my kids are inside in the hotel room.” Sydney’s air quality index registered levels of pollutants on a par with Beijing. Asked if he had ever played in similar conditions, Jones said not even in China.

GOLF

Reed, Woodland share lead

Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland on Wednesday set the first-round pace at the windswept Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas while tournament host Tiger Woods was four shots back after faltering over the final two holes. Former Masters champion Reed and this year’s US Open winner Woodland fired six-under-par 66s at the Albany Golf Club on the island of New Providence to sit two shots clear of Chez Reavie in the 18-man exhibition event. Englishman Justin Rose, Swede Henrik Stenson and Americans Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler were a further shot back. Woods reached the turn at two-over-par, but made three birdies and an eagle over a four-hole stretch starting at the 11th to claw back up the leaderboard. However, Woods endured a brutal finish when he made bogey at the par-three 17th after he found the front bunker and closed with a three-putt double-bogey from about 12 feet for an even-par 72 that left him in a share of 11th place. Woodland mixed eight birdies with two bogeys to grab the early clubhouse lead, but Reed, playing two groups behind, offset his only bogey with four consecutive birdies from the 13th to join his compatriot atop the leaderboard.

SOCCER

Udinese book last-16 berth

Udinese on Wednesday thrashed Serie A rivals Bologna 4-0 to book a Coppa Italia last-16 clash with Juventus. Goals from Antonin Barak, Sebastien De Maio, Rolando Mandragora and Kevin Lasagna gave the northeasterners their first win since Nov. 11. Bologna were playing without Serbian coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who is battling leukemia, on the bench. US Sassuolo fell 2-1 to Serie B side AC Perugia Calcio, who wrapped up victory with first-half goals from Pasquale Mazzocchi and Hans Nicolussi, to set up a last-16 tie with SSC Napoli next month. SPAL eased past US Lecce 5-1. Juventus’ four-year reign as Coppa Italia winners was ended last season by Atalanta BC, who went on to lose to SS Lazio in the final. The holders are to play US Cremonese in the next round, after the Lombardy club beat fellow Serie B outfit Empoli 1-0 on Tuesday.