Neymar, Mbappe find net in PSG’s win over Nantes

AFP, PARIS

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday both scored as Paris Saint-Germain restored their five-point cushion at the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Nantes.

Mbappe’s smart finish shortly after halftime and Neymar’s late penalty saw the hosts ease to victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, whose scheduled game against As Monaco last weekend was postponed due to bad weather, also have a game in hand on second-placed Olympique de Marseille as they bid for a seventh French league title in eight seasons.

Thomas Tuchel started Neymar and Mbappe together for the first time this season, although the German coach left Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi on the bench.

“It says a lot if in December our two key players [Mbappe and Neymar] — who we want to make the difference — are starting for the first time together,” Tuchel said.

“They lacked rhythm, I’m not expecting too much from both of them,” he said. “I’m happy they scored, but there is a lot of potential [for them to improve].”

Mbappe fired the first opening over the crossbar, before Nantes’ Ludovic Blas was denied by Keylor Navas in the PSG goal.

Neymar appeared to have put the hosts in front with a fantastic left-footed strike after Nantes could only half clear a corner, but following a lengthy delay, the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee for an apparent high foot from Julian Draxler.

The world’s most expensive player almost gave PSG a halftime lead anyway, but saw his low shot tipped away by visiting goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The league leaders did forge ahead in the 52nd minute, when Mbappe met Angel di Maria’s low cross with a backheel flick into the corner after fine work by Neymar.

The Brazilian eventually got his goal with five minutes remaining, scoring his penalty at the second time of asking after substitute Icardi encroached in the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gelson Martins came off the bench to fire Monaco to a 2-1 win over Toulouse as the principality side made it six victories in nine league outings.

AS Saint-Etienne moved into fifth with a 4-1 success over OGC Nice, while Montpellier Herault were held to a 2-2 draw at lowly Dijon FCO.

Amiens SC’s game against Stade de Reims was postponed due to fog.