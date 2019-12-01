SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Statistician Siwoff dies

Seymour Siwoff, the statistics maven who turned the Elias Sports Bureau into the place to go for exact information on teams and athletes for more than 50 years, died on Friday. He was 99. In keeping with Siwoff’s penchant for detail, he died at his home in Manhattan at 12:57pm EST, according to grandson Joe Gilston, who took control of the company in March when 100 percent of Elias’ stock was bought by The Joseph Gilston Trust. Siwoff still went to the office regularly until a few months ago, Gilston said. Elias was started in 1913 by brothers Al Munro Elias and Walter Bruce Elias and became official statistician of baseball’s National League in 1919. Siwoff, born on Nov. 1, 1920, started as an accountant in 1938 and purchased the company in 1952 from the brothers’ widows. The company eventually consolidated its baseball work around 1980 when it replaced the Sports Information Center as the American League’s official statistician and from 1981 until the 2006 it compiled statistics that were used to determine baseball’s free-agent compensation levels. Even before the start of the computer age, Siwoff pioneered details split statistics, such as batting right and left-handed, and with runners in scoring position. Siwoff is survived by his son, Ronald Siwoff, and daughter, Nancy Gilston.

FOOTBALL

Betting player suspended

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended through at least the end of next season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling. The little-known Shaw has not played for the Cardinals this season after being placed on injured reserve following an injury during the pre-season. His suspension comes as the NFL and other US sports leagues enter an era when legal sports gambling is spreading across the country and gaining mainstream acceptance. For pro sports to coexist with gambling, they must avoid the scandal that would arise from betting by players and others who can directly affect the outcome of games. “The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances.”

TENNIS

Court to be honored

Tennis Australia has confirmed it plans to honor Margaret Court’s 50th anniversary of her 1970 Grand Slam during next month’s Australian Open, but added that her views on homosexuality “do not align with our values of equality, diversity and inclusion.” Court won 24 Grand Slam singles titles, including the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open in 1970. “This is an incredible milestone for me and I can’t quite believe how quickly the time has gone,” Court was quoted as saying in a Tennis Australia statement yesterday. Now a Christian pastor in Western Australia state, the 77-year-old Court wrote a public letter urging Australians to vote against same-sex marriage “for the sake of Australia, our children, and our children’s children.”