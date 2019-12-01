Radonjic’s strike extends Marseille’s run

AFP, PARIS

Nemanja Radonjic came on as a second-half substitute to score in the 89th minute and earn Olympique de Marseille a 2-1 win in a breathless Ligue 1 encounter with Stade Brestois 29 on Friday.

Manager Andre Villas-Boas has now guided the former European champions to their fourth successive league win, which lifted the second-placed side to 28 points, five behind Paris Saint-Germain, who face AS Monaco today.

“I think it was our best game, but also the most stressful,” Villas-Boas said. “Amazing. We played well, this is the first time I have nothing to complain about.”

Before kick-off at the Stade Velodrome, there was a moment of reflection for the 13 French soldiers killed in Mali on Monday.

The first period was fast and furious, but Marseille were left scratching their heads after 12 shots failed to reap any reward. Dario Benedetto looked bemused after he flashed in a right-footed volley blocked by Brest goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur.

Morgan Sanson had earlier hit the woodwork, but despite all of Marseille’s might, it was Brest who arguably felt the most aggrieved not to have scored.

Their one and only chance of the first period came in the 13th minute, when Irvin Cardona’s shot bounced off the far post, the ball then tracing the goalline to ricochet off the near post, with Marseille goalkeeper and captain Steve Mandanda beaten.

After the restart Dimitri Payet should have put the hosts in front with a poorly angled shot from beside the goal, but he made up for that howler minutes later.

His long pass had Benedetto scampering after the ball, the Argentine striker jumping over the onrushing Larsonneur with Bouna Sarr tapping in.

Marseille’s lack of finishing polish was to come back and haunt them though as Cardona slickly equalized with three minutes of regulation time left on the clock.

However, in a fitting finale to a frantic encounter, Radonjic curled in the winner.

BUNDESLIGA

AFP, BERLIN

Suat Serdar scored a late winner to give Schalke 04 a 2-1 victory against Union Berlin on Friday and take David Wagner’s team joint top in the Bundesliga.

Schalke moved to 25 points after their seventh win of the season and trailed leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are to play today, only on goal difference.

Serdar has five goals in the Bundesliga this campaign, more than in his previous four seasons combined.

His late strike same after being set up by smart approach work from Ahmed Kutucu and Amine Harit.

Union Berlin had won four of their past five matches and were unfortunate to fall behind on 23 minutes when Benito Raman’s fierce left-foot drive beat Rafal Gikiewicz in goal.

Union leveled from the penalty spot after 36 minutes when Marcus Ingvartsen scored following a foul on Robert Andrich.

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

RC Celta de Vigo were held by Real Valladolid to 0-0 at home in their La Liga game on Friday.