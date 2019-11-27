Embiid scoreless for first time in defeat to Raptors

AP, TORONTO

Joel Embiid on Monday returned to Toronto and had another night he would rather forget.

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 24 as the Raptors held Embiid scoreless for the first time in his career in a 101-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I can’t have this type of production,” Embiid said. “I would have never thought I would be here talking about zero points in an NBA game, but it is what it is. Some nights you make shots, some nights you don’t. Some nights you’re hot, some nights you’re cold.”

It was the first meeting between the teams since Kawhi Leonard’s dramatic buzzer-beater that bounced off the rim four times before dropping, the winning basket in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs in May.

Toronto went on to win their first NBA title, before Leonard left for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Embiid, who was left tearful after that post-season defeat, did not do much to erase those bad memories. Still, his teammates did not seem worried about their star center’s scoreless outing.

“Everyone has down games,” 76ers guard Ben Simmons said.” No one is Superman. It happened tonight to Jo, but he’s going to be good.”

Embiid shot none of 11, missing all four of his shots from three-point range and going none of three at the free throw line. He finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

“Defensively, they’re everywhere,” Embiid said of the Raptors. “They’re so long and they make sure they pack the paint.”

Toronto’s Marc Gasol scored just three points, but played a large part in controlling Embiid.

“I think you give Marc Gasol, a former defensive player of the year, credit,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It was a long night for Jo.”

Embiid was playing for the fourth time in six days, but denied feeling worn down by the schedule.

“I didn’t look fatigued and I was definitely not fatigued,” he said.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who posted their 14th consecutive home victory over the 76ers.

O.G. Anunoby scored 12 points, Terence Davis had 11 and Norman Powell 10 as Toronto improved to 7-0 at home.

Josh Richardson scored 25 points, Tobias Harris had 18 and Mike Scott added 12 for the 76ers, who have not won a regular-season game in Toronto in more than seven years.

“We look back at this game, we know we should have won this one, but Toronto made plays,” Simmons said.

Simmons had 10 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. Al Horford scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Elsewhere, the Bucks beat the Jazz 122-118, the Lakers spanked the Spurs 114-104, the Trail Blazers trounced the Bulls 117-94, the Celtics dethroned the Kings 103-102 and the Heat hammered the Hornets 117-100.

The Nets edged the Cavaliers 108-106, the Pacers ground down the Grizzlies 126-114, the Timberwolves hammered the Hawks 125-113, the Pistons pummeled the Magic 103-88 and the Thunder tamed the Warriors 100-97.