Lazio’s Caicedo fires late winner to see off Sassuolo

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Felipe Caicedo on Sunday snatched a late winner to keep SS Lazio third in Serie A with a 2-1 victory over US Sassuolo, while England defender Chris Smalling scored and set up two other goals for city rivals AS Roma in a win against Brescia to move fourth.

The two Roman outfits are now third and fourth respectively before Cagliari, a point behind in fifth place, were due to play at lowly US Lecce yesterday after their game was washed out.

“It’s an important success,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said. “Third place consolidated? It’s still early, we are there and the others, too, every day things can change.”

Serie A top-scorer Ciro Immobile struck to put Lazio ahead on 34 minutes with his 15th league goal this season, but struggling Sassuolo pulled a goal back through Francesco Caputo just before halftime.

Ecuador’s Caicedo came off the bench to seal a fifth consecutive league win in stoppage-time to keep Lazio seven points behind Inter in third place.

Roma are now two points behind their local rivals after Smalling sparked their 3-0 win over bottom club Brescia.

Smalling, on loan from Manchester United, headed in the first from a corner in the 48th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in the capital.

The 30-year-old then provided the cross that allowed fellow defender Gianluca Mancini to volley in eight minutes later, with Edin Dzeko completing the rout on 66 minutes after Smalling’s headed assist.

“Long may this continue, because we’ve got some big ambitions this season and we need to keep improving each game,” Smalling said. “I’m enjoying my football and I think the team, as you can see, is enjoying our football, too. We need to keep going because there is a long way to go yet.”

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca praised the former Fulham player after his second league goal this season and hinted he might remain beyond this season.

“He’s fine here, he’s a very nice player and I think he wants to stay with us,” the Portuguese coach said.

Brescia, coached by 2006 FIFA World Cup winner Fabio Grosso, remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Italy forward Mario Balotelli was dropped for the game because of his lack of commitment in training and Grosso insisted he would not take back the 29-year-old until he changed his attitude as the promoted side fight for top-flight survival.

“Mario can be a protagonist in this team if he has the will, the determination and the enthusiasm, which he has so often lacked,” Grosso said. “When you are at the bottom of the table like us you need more than a player who knows how to hit the ball hard and score when he can. We need someone ready to work for the team, fight hard for the 90 minutes.”

Samuel di Carmine scored the only goal as Hellas Verona piled the pressure on ACF Fiorentina, despite Franck Ribery returning after his suspension. The Tuscany side are in 10th place with just one point from their past three games.

Claudio Ranieri’s UC Sampdoria moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Udinese.

A Manolo Gabbiadini free-kick before halftime and a 75th-minute Gaston Ramirez penalty gave the Genoa side their third win of the season.

Ilija Nestorovski had put Udinese ahead before the half-hour mark.

In Sunday’s other match, Bologna were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Parma.