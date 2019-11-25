SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TABLE TENNIS

Lin Yun-ju makes final

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju made the final of the men’s singles at the T2 Diamond Singapore yesterday. Lin was to play Xu Xin of China, with the match to begin at about press time last night. The 18-year-old from Yuanshan Township in Yilan County reached the final at the Our Tampines Hub with a semi-final win over another Chinese player, defeating Lin Gaoyuan 11-6, 11-10, 11-8, 11-8 earlier yesterday. In the women’s singles at the “fast five” tournament, China’s Sun Yingsha beat Mima Ito of Japan 4-3.

SEA GAMES

Host apologizes for mishaps

Southeast Asian Games (SEA) host the Philippines yesterday apologized after some arriving athletes were left stranded for hours at the airport or were driven to the wrong hotel, a logistical mishap that drew criticism just days before the competition starts. Athletes have begun flying into Manila ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony, but for Cambodia and East Timor’s soccer squads, the arrival was not what they were expecting. “We had to wait maybe like eight, nine hours to get our hotel,” Cambodia coach Felix Dalmas told a news conference, adding that they had also waited hours for the shuttle service. East Timor’s team were driven to the wrong hotel, complicating their arrival and training schedules. “All nations deserve respect and what happened yesterday was not so beautiful,” East Timor’s coach Fabiano Flora told reporters. The Philippines SEA Games organizing committee offered an explanation of the hiccups, putting the blame on a last-minute change in travel plans and the afternoon check-in time of the hotel. “We sincerely apologize to our athlete guests ... for the inconvenience caused to them by the confusion,” the committee said in a statement. “We ... vow to do better.” Meanwhile, Thailand’s soccer team — who also waited for hours at the airport for the right documents — had to change their training plans because the hotel was too far from the venue. Coach Akira Nishino said they opted to work out in the streets near the hotel instead of spending hours traveling. The games, the first hosted by the Philippines since 2005, are expected to draw thousands of athletes, journalists and dignitaries over their nearly two-week run.

BOXING

Wilder floors Ortiz

Deontay Wilder floored Cuba’s Luis Ortiz in the seventh round to retain his World Boxing Council world title and preserve his unbeaten record in the resurgent heavyweight division. The 34-year-old Wilder landed a devastating right hand to end the fight and move one step closer to his goal of unifying all four heavyweight belts with an explosive finish at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Unbeaten in 43 fights and widely regarded as the most destructive puncher in the heavyweight division, the Bronze Bomber recorded his 10th straight title defense, joining Muhammad Ali who did it between 1974 and 1978.