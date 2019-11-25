Spain, Canada advance at Davis Cup

AP, MADRID

The revamped Davis Cup was to conclude yesterday, with Canada and Spain to play the final after two thrilling semi-finals were decided in tiebreakers of the doubles matches on Saturday.

Spain outlasted Britain and Canada upset Russia to play for the title of the new Davis Cup Finals, the World Cup of tennis. Their matches were to begin after press time last night.

Rafael Nadal won his singles and doubles matches to lead Spain to a 2-1 comeback win over Britain, putting the hosts in the Davis Cup final for the first time since 2012.

Nadal and Feliciano Lopez defeated Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8) in the decisive doubles to clinch victory for the five-time champions.

“It was an exciting match, almost dramatic,” Nadal said. “We played at a high level. We knew the victory would come if we played with determination and hope.”

Kyle Edmund gave Britain the lead with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over the 38-year-old Lopez in the first singles, then Nadal evened the semi-final by cruising past Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-0 for his 28th straight Davis Cup singles victory.

Going into the final, the top-ranked Nadal had won all six of his matches at the tournament.

Britain did not use Andy Murray for the third straight day. The three-time Grand Slam champion won his opening singles, but said he was not in his best shape.

Little separated the teams in the doubles on Caja Magica’s center court, with neither capitalizing on their break opportunities. Both sets lasted more than an hour.

Spain prevailed in both tiebreakers before a boisterous home crowd after Britain squandered four set points in the second set, including three in the tiebreaker.

“We had our chances at the end,” Jamie Murray said. “That one will hurt for a little while, I think.”

Spain converted on their second match point.

Canada reached their maiden final in 106 years of playing the Davis Cup after Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov beat Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) in another decisive doubles.

Rublev put Russia ahead, defeating Pospisil 6-4, 6-4 in the first singles match, before Shapovalov evened the tie by defeating Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

In the doubles, the Canadians trailed 3-0 in the third-set tiebreaker, but rallied and converted their second match point.

“Today was an incredible match,” Pospisil said. “I mean, the doubles, just with the buildup, obviously getting to this moment the last five days, I mean, it took a lot of emotions even just to get to this match.”