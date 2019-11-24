Icardi, Di Maria help PSG to easy win

AFP, PARIS

Neymar made his latest comeback from injury for Paris Saint-Germain on Friday as first-half goals by Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria saw the Ligue 1 leaders ease to a 2-0 win over Lille OSC at the Parc des Princes.

The in-form Icardi opened the scoring from close range in the 17th minute with his 10th goal in PSG’s past nine games and Di Maria doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark.

Despite not being near their best, Thomas Tuchel’s side were too strong for the team who finished runners-up behind them last season.

After just 14 games, PSG are 11 points clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who are to play today.

Neymar had not played for his club since Oct. 5, having sustained a hamstring injury playing for Brazil against Nigeria a week later.

It was just the latest spell on the sidelines for the world’s most expensive player, who has featured in barely half of PSG’s matches since signing from Barcelona in 2017.

His decision to fly to Madrid to take in the Davis Cup tennis this week did not go down well with Tuchel, but the German coach still handed Neymar a start.

On just his sixth appearance of the campaign, Neymar lasted 65 minutes before being replaced by Kylian Mbappe, who had been struggling with illness in recent days.

“I didn’t expect too much from him because he has been out for six weeks. He lacked precision and his usual sense of timing, but that is how it is,” Tuchel said of Neymar.

The Brazilian only produced brief glimpses of his class and headed straight to the dressing room after being taken off, with some supporters jeering the 27-year-old as he departed.

“It’s normal, lots of players do that,” Tuchel said. “Others go to the bench, but I didn’t see it because I was focused on making changes on the field. There is no need to make a big thing about it.”

The main reason for Neymar’s withdrawal was probably to keep him fresh for Tuesday’s trip to play Real Madrid, when he will hope to make his first Champions League appearance this season.

BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus apologized to angry fans and criticized what he called a “shameful” first-half performance from his side on Friday.

Reus scored late in the game to salvage a 3-3 draw against last-placed SC Paderborn 07, but it was not enough to stop irate supporters raging against the players.

“I have no explanation for the first half. No idea what we did there. It was shameful. We must never, ever play like that again,” Reus told broadcaster DAZN.

LA LIGA

Levante UD on Friday defeated RCD Mallorca 2-1 for their third win in four La Liga matches.

Roger Marti put Levante ahead in the 52nd minute and Ruben Rochina scored the winner with a long-shot in the 73rd after Mallorca equalized through Dani Rodriguez in the 65th.

PREMIER LEAGUE

The head of English Premier League refereeing came clean when he faced club executives over the imperfections of using video assistant referees (VAR).

Far from new technology completely eradicating mistakes, Mike Riley told them that four key decisions across four games were incorrectly overturned by the on-field referees relying on the judgement of VARs watching replays from afar.

“We’re far from perfect,” Riley said a week on from the meeting of clubs. “We’ve got improve the way that we do things.”

Teething problems were anticipated by Riley after conferring with Howard Webb, the former Premier League referee who helped to introduce VAR into Major League Soccer in the US in 2017.