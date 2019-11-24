Juffali makes history in Saudi Arabia car race

AFP, DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia

Sliding behind the wheel of a sleek electric sports utility vehicle, Reema Juffali is set to blaze a trail in male-dominated motor sports as the first Saudi Arabian woman to race in the kingdom.

Such adrenalin rushes were unimaginable for women in the Islamic kingdom until June last year, when it overturned the world’s only ban on female motorists as part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s wide-ranging liberalization drive.

Juffali, a 27-year-old who made her motoring debut just months after the decades-old ban ended, was to compete on Friday and yesterday in the Jaguar I-PaceTrophy, an all-electric race in Diriyah, close to the capital, Riyadh.

“The ban was lifted last year and I never expected to race professionally,” said Juffali, sitting in her black-and-green Jaguar I-Pace.

“The fact that I am doing it ... is amazing,” Juffali, clad in a racing suit, told reporters in an interview close to the racing circuit in Diriyah.

Juffali, who hails from the western city of Jeddah and was educated in the US, was participating as what organizers call a “VIP” guest driver, becoming the first Saudi woman to race on home soil.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal has touted it as a “watershed” moment for the kingdom.

“Reema will have thousands cheering her on, as a professional racing driver,” al-Faisal said.

Juffali, who made one of her first appearances in competitive racing at the F4 British Championship at Brands Hatch in April, has only about a year of professional racing experience under her belt, but she has had a passion for fast cars since her teenage years and grew up watching Formula One.

She passed her driving test after she moved to the US to study and is now one of only a handful of Saudi Arabian woman to have obtained a “racing license” in her home country, a mandatory requirement to race professionally.

Even outside the kingdom, only a few Saudi Arabian women have raced professionally.

“For a lot of women who haven’t had the opportunity to learn how to drive, to get behind the wheel is definitely something scary,” Juffali said. “For a lot of women in Saudi, it’s something so far away.”

Juffali said her dream is to one day race at Le Mans — a 24-hour competition in France that is one of the world’s most prestigious and grueling competitions.

In Riyadh she was to race against the season’s veterans, but was not eligible for points.

The driving reform has been transformative for many Saudi Arabian women, freeing them from dependence on private chauffeurs or male relatives.

Newly mobile women are now embracing what was previously deemed a male entitlement — fast cars. Many are defying the perception that only dainty cars in bright colors are popular with female drivers.

Auto showrooms tapping women clients have rolled out a line-up of cherry red Mini Coopers, but sales professionals say many exhibit an appetite for muscle cars like the Chevrolet Camaro or the Mustang convertible.

“Many [people] are surprised by all the changes happening in Saudi,” Juffali said. “Seeing me in a car, racing... For a lot of people it’s a surprise, but I am happy to surprise people.”