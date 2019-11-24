Leonard hits winner with Clippers’ veterans to fore

AP, LOS ANGELES

Down five points with a minute to go on Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers turned to a trio of veterans, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams combining to outscore the Houston Rockets 10-2 the rest of the way, and Leonard hitting the winning jumper with 15 seconds remaining for a 122-119 victory.

“We made shots, got stops, we played with confidence,” said Williams, who led the Clippers with 26 points — all in the second half.

Leonard finished with 24 points and George added 19 in the superstars’ second game together. Montrezl Harrell had 18.

“We fight hard. We leave it all out there on the court,” Harrell said. “We never feel like we’re out of a game.”

P.J. Tucker’s turnaround hook put the Rockets up by five with a minute left.

George hit a pull-up three-pointer for a 118-117 lead and JaMychal Green blocked Clint Capela’s shot.

James Harden made a pair of free throws for a one-point Houston lead before Leonard’s pull-up jumper gave the Clippers the lead for good.

“Lou set a great pick,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “All Kawhi needs is an inch, and he got it.”

Russell Westbrook missed at the other end and George got the rebound while getting fouled. He made both free throws with one second left to complete a wild finish and help the Clippers improve to a franchise-best 10-1 at home with their fourth win in a row overall.

“You got Lou, Kawhi and Paul George. They’re going to be composed,” Rivers said. “They’ve been in big games. Each one made a big shot down the stretch.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Thunder 127, Lakers 130

‧ Mavericks 143, Cavaliers 101

‧ Nuggets 96, Celtics 92

‧ 76ers 115, Spurs 104

‧ Jazz 113, Warriors 109

‧ Pistons 128, Hawks 103

‧ Wizards 125, Hornets 118

‧ Heat 116, Bulls 108

‧ Nets 116, Kings 97