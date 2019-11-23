Binnington stops 40 shots in Blues’ 5-0 shutout of Flames

Reuters

Goalie Jordan Binnington on Thursday stopped 40 shots as the St Louis Blues blanked the visiting Calgary Flames 5-0.

Binnington earned his first shutout of the season and the sixth of his career.

The Blues’ Zach Sanford had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists, while Oskar Sundqvist scored twice, and David Perron and Vince Dunn also scored. Calgary goalie David Rittich made 26 saves.

The Blues started their onslaught in the first period when Robert Thomas made two spin moves, then fed Sanford in the slot for his one-time blast.

Sundqvist made it 2-0, converting Sanford’s outlet pass into a breakaway goal at 6 minutes, 23 seconds 6:23 into the second period. Perron’s power-play goal, on a one-time blast from the left circle, pushed the lead to 3-0 about three minutes later. Sundqvist struck again to make it 4-0 just 2:31 into the third period.

Due to Flames’ injuries, Brandon Davidson and Zac Rinaldo saw their first duty for St Louis this season.

Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane left the game in the second period after absorbing a big hit from Dunn.

Also on Thursday, it was:

‧ Islanders 4, Penguins 3

‧ Panthers 5, Ducks 4 (OT)

‧ Stars 5, Jets 3

‧ Bruins 3, Sabres 2

‧ Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2

‧ Kings 5, Oilers 1

‧ Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4

‧ Sharks 2, Golden Knights 1

‧ Flyers 5, Hurricanes 3

‧ Wild 3, Avalanche 2

‧ Maple Leafs 3, Coyotes 1