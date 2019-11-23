Triple-double from MVP leads Bucks over Blazers

AFP, LOS ANGELES

NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday notched a career-high 15 assists in his second triple-double of the season, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo added 24 points and 19 rebounds, while Eric Bledsoe added 30 points, and the Bucks never trailed on the way to a sixth straight win.

The characteristically confident performance from Antetokounmpo was not lost on Portland’s Carmelo Anthony, the 10-time All-Star playing his second game for the Trail Blazers since returning from a year-long absence from the league.

“Giannis is Giannis,” Anthony said. “He’s a tough check. I thought tonight we actually did a pretty good job.”

The Bucks made their first seven shots — including three three-pointers.

After the Trail Blazers responded with a 12-2 run, Milwaukee pulled away, stretching their lead to 72-58 at halftime.

Antetokounmpo secured his 16th career triple-double midway through the third quarter, despite a slow start shooting.

“I couldn’t get going offensively,” Antetokounmpo said. “Shots weren’t falling and they were showing a lot of crowds. I tried to find my teammates and they were in the right spots. They were able to knock down shots, drive the ball hard to roll hard. That’s why I was able to get 15 assists. I just did half of the work and my teammates did the rest.”

Portland, whose star guard Damian Lillard was sidelined by back spasms, were also without Zach Collins and Hassan Whiteside.

CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 37 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

He was one of six Blazers players to score in double figures, with Kent Bazemore adding 22 off the bench and Anthony contributing 18.

Lining up against Anthony offered a sense of deja vu said Antetokounmpo, whose first career start in the NBA came in a game against Anthony’s New York Knicks in December 2013.

“I remember that game,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s my seventh year now, so time flies.”

Anthony also recalled that game, and a young Antetokounmpo who was finding his way in the NBA.

“I just remember him being out there and trying to figure out what his role was going to be,” Anthony said. “He’s here to stay now.”

Also on Thursday, it was:

‧ Pelicans, 124, Suns 121