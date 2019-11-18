SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TABLE TENNIS

Taiwan duo lose in Austria

Taiwanese pair Chen Szu-yu and Cheng Hsien-tzu lost in the final of the women’s doubles at the International Table Tennis Federation Austrian Open on Saturday, failing to win the title, but recording their best performance this season. The duo lost the first two games, but rallied to tie the match 2-2 against Japanese Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki. However, they were unable to sustain their momentum in the deciding fifth game, losing the match 2-3. The final score was 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 4-11. In the men’s singles Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju lost 2-4 in the quarter-finals to Fan Zhendong of Chna at the TipsArena Linz, while in the women’s singles Cheng I-ching was ousted 4-1 by Japan’s Mima Ito.

GOLF

Henley gets bizarre penalty

Russell Henley incurred a bizarre eight-stroke penalty in the second round at the Mayakoba Classic on Saturday after realizing that one of the balls he had played was different from the rest. Henley was signing balls for fans when he noticed the discrepancy and received a two-stroke penalty for each of the holes he played the different ball. Henley “suffered a 2-stroke penalty on holes 9-12, 8 strokes in total, for breach of Rule 20-3,” the PGA Tour announced in a tweet. Under the “one-ball rule” used on most professional tours, golfers must use the same brand and make of ball throughout a round. With the eight strokes added, Henley shot a six-over-par 77 and missed the cut. Harris English led after back-to-back birdies in the second round in Mexico. Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was in a share of 31st after a 70.

SOCCER

Kids’ coach fired over rout

The coach of an Italian junior-league team was sacked on Saturday for inflicting a 27-0 defeat on their opponents. Paolo Brogelli, president of Invictasauro, a team based in Grosseto, Tuscany, described as “disrespectful” his team’s win over rivals Marina Calcio. “We learned with amazement and regret the score of the match in which our junior team scored 27 goals,” Brogelli said in a statement reported in the Italian press. “The values of youth team football are antithetical to such a thing. The opponent must always be respected and today it has not happened... Our board has decided, unanimously, to sack [coach] Mr Riccini. Our coaches have a duty to train and, above all, to educate children. This has not happened today.”

FORMULA ONE

Hamilton not eyeing honor

Lewis Hamilton says he is not expecting his sixth Formula One world championship to be recognized with a knighthood at the end of the year. The Mercedes driver’s supporters are pushing for him to join other British sporting knights. Hamilton, by far his country’s most successful racing driver with twice as many titles as the knighted great Jackie Stewart, doubted that would happen. “I don’t really like to think too much about it,” he told reporters at the Brazilian Grand Prix. “Just the fact that people have mentioned it, it’s already an honor, but it’s not been something that I’ve been chasing in my life.” Even if he played it down, the prospect of him getting a knighthood tickled the fancy of Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel. “Do you get a sword? That would be cool if you get to keep the sword,” Vettel said.