Tsitsipas and Thiem win their ATP Finals semis

AP, LONDON

The first time Dominic Thiem played at the ATP Finals, he was handed an unknown Greek teenager as a hitting partner in training.

Three years later, Thiem faced that same player in the final of the season-ending tournament, which was to be played after press time last night.

Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Saturday after Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted six-time winner Roger Federer, setting up a title match between two players who first met each other at the O2 Arena under very different circumstances.

“I just saw a picture before that I practiced with him the first time I played here 2016,” Thiem said after beating Zverev 7-5, 6-3. “He was a hitting partner here. It’s an amazing story for both of us.”

The now 21-year-old Tsitsipas had the most eye-catching win on Saturday, saving 11 of 12 break points to beat Federer 6-3, 6-4. He also took advantage of an error-filled performance from Federer, who continually put his opponent under pressure only to come up short when it mattered.

“I’m proud of myself, how hard I fought today [Friday], how concentrated I stayed in the breakpoints,” said Tsitsipas, who reached the biggest final of his career. “Didn’t crack under pressure. I was very composed and very mature in my decisions.”

In the evening match, Zverev doubled-faulted on set point to hand Thiem a 1-0 lead and was then broken for the second time to make it 4-2 in the second set.

Thiem saved two break points in the next game to hold for 5-2 and then served out the match on his first attempt, clinching the victory with a forehand winner on match point.

Federer and Novak Djokovic combined to win the ATP Finals nine times in 10 years from 2006 to 2015 before Andy Murray broke that streak and Gregor Dimitrov won it in 2017.

Zverev was trying to repeat last year’s title win, but could not convert any of the four break points he forced against Thiem. As he sat down for the changeover after his double-fault to end the first set, he slammed his racket down so hard it bounced along the court and came to rest behind the baseline.

He was also frustrated with the way he gave away a cheap break in the second set.

“I broke myself. I missed two overheads 1m away from the net,” Zverev said. “It was just a bad game. Yeah, the match was over a few games later, so what can I do?”

Thiem beat Federer and Djokovic in the group stage just to reach the semi-finals for the first time in four attempts at the tournament.

Tsitsipas, who is making his first appearance at the event, saved all six break points he faced against Federer in the first set. That included two at 5-3, when he needed seven set points before finally winning a marathon game.

He broke again for a 2-1 lead in the second, then saved three break points from 0-40 in the next game before Federer finally converted his fourth to level the set.

However, Tsitsipas broke again straight away with a forehand winner and then saved two more break points from 15-40 down when serving for the match at 5-4.

He did not give the 38-year-old Federer any more chances of a comeback, serving out the match with an ace.

“No doubt I had my chances,” Federer said. “I’m just frustrated I couldn’t play better. And when I did and fought my way back, I threw it away again.”

The 17-year age gap between the two players was the largest in the history of the tournament.