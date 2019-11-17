Record ban for Garrett after brawl

AFP, NEW YORK

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was hit on Friday with a record suspension by NFL heads after a helmet-swinging attack on an opponent that sent shockwaves rippling across the US’ most popular sport.

Garrett on Thursday had left fellow players, pundits and fans in stunned disbelief after ripping the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and then smashing it into Rudolph’s exposed head.

The incident, near the end of Cleveland’s 21-7 home victory, triggered a mass brawl that saw players from both sides trade punches.

On Friday, the NFL issued swift punishment, handing Garrett the longest ban in the history of the sport for a single on-field incident.

The 23-year-old has been suspended for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. He must meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell before any possible reinstatement.

Pittsburgh offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was also suspended three games, while Cleveland defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game.

The Steelers and Browns were fined US$250,000 and all three players were fined an undisclosed amount.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement released by the Browns. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

Garrett’s breach went beyond unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct and was punished for fighting, removing an opponent’s helmet and using the helmet as a weapon, it said.

The Browns stated their support for Garrett, with coach Freddie Kitchens saying that it would make them stronger in the end.