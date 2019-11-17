Magic hand Spurs their fourth straight loss

AP, ORLANDO, Florida

When Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross hit shots with the game on the line, the Orlando Magic are a much different team.

Fournier on Friday scored 26 points, including a couple of late three-pointers, and the Magic beat San Antonio 111-109 to hand the Spurs their fourth straight defeat.

The Magic’s Ross had 10 of his season-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help them win consecutive games for the first time this season.

“That’s what T-Ross does, time and time again, when we win games,” said Aaron Gordon, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. “He steps up and makes big shots. We needed them tonight — badly.”

Fournier’s three-pointer with 1 minute, 15 seconds remaining put the Magic ahead to stay. He shot five-of-six from behind the arc in his highest-scoring game of the season.

“When T-Ross and I both make shots, it just spreads the floor and it gives us more opportunity,” Fournier said. “Then the paint is open for Vuc [Nikola Vucevic]. It’s the lineup we mostly ended games with last year and it’s the lineup we are comfortable with.”

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 for the Spurs, who shot 50.6 percent from the field, but gave up 64 points in the second half and were out-rebounded 48-41.

“I think the difference in the game was that we gave up too many offensive rebounds [14],” DeRozan said. “We couldn’t get the rebounds when it counted and they did. They executed on those, and other than that, it was a one-possession game.”

A flagrant foul call helped the Magic maintain their lead in the final seconds.

After Trey Lyles’ three-pointer cut Orlando’s advantage to 107-106 with 18 seconds left, Gordon drew a foul on DeRozan with 13.9 seconds remaining that was upgraded to a flagrant after a replay review.

Gordon made the free throws and the Magic kept the ball, enabling Vucevic to add another foul shot for a four-point edge.

A three-pointer by Bryn Forbes with 4:17 left in the second quarter put San Antonio up 50-34, the largest lead for either team.

The Spurs shot 53 percent in the first half and led 56-47 at halftime.

Orlando ran off 12 straight points early in the third quarter and took a 69-66 lead on a three-pointer by Fournier.

Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl provided points off the bench to pull the Spurs back ahead. They went up 99-92 when LaMarcus Aldridge hit a three-pointer with 4:42 left.

Also on Friday, it was:

‧ Celtics 105, Warriors 100

‧ Hornets 109, Pistons 106

‧ Thunder 127, 76ers 119 (OT)

‧ Lakers 99, Kings 97

‧ Rockets 111, Pacers 102

‧ Grizzlies 107, Jazz 106

‧ Wizards 137, Timberwolves 116