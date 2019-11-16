Taiwan lose 3-2 to US in Tokyo

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s national baseball team yesterday lost 3-2 to the US in the six-team Super Round of the Premier 12 championship in Tokyo.

The US scored their opening run when Andrew Vaughn hit a single to left field, giving Jordan Adell on first base a chance to run home for an early lead against Taiwan.

Taiwan quickly came back to tie the score at 1-1 when Jhang Jin-de hit a double to send a runner home at the top of the third inning.

Taiwan had a chance to take the lead in the fifth, when Wang Sheng-wei batted deep into left field, but was caught on third base.

However, they managed to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning with a solo home run from veteran batter Hu Chin-lung, who played as an infielder for the New York Mets in 2011.

However, Taiwan’s advantage was short-lived, as Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer against Taiwan starting pitcher Wu Sheng-feng in the bottom of the seventh, giving the US a 3-2 lead.

The game finished with a US victory after Taiwan failed to produce any further runs before the end of the ninth inning.

Taiwan now have a 1-3 record in the Super Round, leaving them at the bottom of the table alongside Australia.

Japan (3-1) top the rankings, followed by Mexico (3-1), South Korea (2-1) and the US (2-3).

Taiwan are to play their final match of the Super Round against Australia today.