Seattle Seahawks edge out previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers 27-24

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Seattle Seahawks’ Jason Myers on Monday kicked a 42-yard field goal as overtime expired to give them a 27-24 victory over the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers in an NFL thriller.

In a wild drama filled with stellar defensive plays and each team missing a chance to win in overtime, the Seahawks improved to 8-2, while dropping the 49ers to 8-1, still a half-game atop Seattle in the National Football Conference West Division.

“I don’t ever remember playing in a game that was so crazy, back and forth and back and forth,” Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said. “It was an incredible game.”

Deadlocked 24-24 after regulation time, the epic matchup needed the full 10 extra minutes to decide a winner.

Wilson completed 24-of-34 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown, but delivered his first interception in 119 throws to nearly doom the Seahawks.

The 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo completed 24-of-46 passes for 248 yards, also with a touchdown and an interception.

The drama intensified in overtime as Wilson drove the Seahawks deep into 49ers territory, but was intercepted to Dre Greenlaw at the 49ers’ four-yard line to thwart the threat.

The 49ers marched to the Seahawks 29-yard line before being stopped, but rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin, signed only four days ago as an injury fill-in, was wide left on a 47-yard field goal attempt with 3:06 remaining.

After an exchange of punts, the Seahawks took over with 85 seconds remaining at their 36-yard line. Wilson scrambled for 21 yards on third down to put the Seahawks in field goal range, setting up the winning kick by Myers.

“We knew this game was going to come down to the wire,” Wilson said. “Any time there’s a chance, we think we’ll find a way.”

It was the Seahawks’ third win this season in games where they trailed by 10 or more points.

“Our defensive unit had a great game,” Wilson said. “That was a team win. That’s what championship teams do.”

Only reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots (8-1) have as many wins as the 49ers and the Seahawks.

Myers hit a 46-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 24-21 lead with 1:45 remaining, but McLaughlin’s 47-yard field goal equalized with one second remaining to force over-time.

McLaughlin had only been signed on Thursday last week after veteran 49er kicker Robbie Gould suffered a quad injury in practice last week.

The Seahawks had a 21-10 lead when the 49ers struck back on a key defensive play.

Wilson was sacked and lost a fumble that 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returned 12 yards for a touchdown.

Garoppolo flipped a pass to Kendrick Bourne for a two-point conversion that lifted the hosts within 21-18 and McLaughlin lifted them level on a 39-yard field goal with 6:21 remaining in regulation.

Wilson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hollister and, after Jadeveon Clowney sacked Garoppolo and recovered a fumble at the 49ers’ 24-yard line, Cris Carson scored on a one-yard run for a 21-10 Seahawks edge.

Clowney returned a Garoppolo fumble 10 yards for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining in the second quarter to pull the Seahawks within 10-7 at halftime.

The 49ers seized a 10-0 lead on Garoppolo’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Bourne late in the first quarter after McLaughlin kicked a 43-yard field goal to cap the opening drive.