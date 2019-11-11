SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Suzuki wins Japan Classic

Overnight leader Ai Suzuki shot a bogey-free five-under 67 yesterday to win the Japan Classic by three strokes for her first LPGA career victory. Suzuki carded her fifth birdie of the day on the par-five 18th hole at the Seta Golf Course to finish with a 17-under 199, three shots ahead of Kim Hyo-joo (66). Lee Min-jee finished in third with an 11-under 205 after shooting a 68 in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing. Jennifer Kupcho of the US was tied for fourth with Yan Jing of China after a 68 left her seven strokes back. Gaby Lopez, who started the final round in second place, three strokes back, offset a pair of birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 72 that left her tied for sixth with three others, including two-time Japan Classic winner Feng Shanshan (70). Taiwan’s Teresa Lu finished in a share of 32nd after a third-round 74 left her on 214 overall, while Hsu Wei-ling finished a further three shots back in a tie for 52nd.

BOXING

Australia’s Ritchie dies

Australia’s boxing community was in shock yesterday after middleweight Dwight Ritchie collapsed and died aged just 27, reportedly while sparring. Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reported that Ritchie took a body shot on Saturday, walked back to his corner and collapsed. He could not be revived. It said he was sparring in Melbourne with Michael Zerefa, who is preparing for a rematch with Jeff Horn, a former WBO welterweight champion. Ritchie’s promoter Jake Ellis confirmed the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness and shock to announce that the fighting cowboy Dwight Ritchie sadly passed away today doing what he loved,” he said. “As Dwight’s promoter and friend it’s unbearable to accept the tragic news that’s just surfaced.” Richie, nicknamed “The Fighting Cowboy,” held a 19-2 record. He last fought in August, losing to Tim Tszyu by a unanimous decision for the IBF Australasian super welterweight title. “I am truly saddened by the passing of Dwight Richie,” Tszyu said on Instagram. “Only fighters understand the bond shared between them, especially those who shared a ring together. Rest In Peace to a true champion.”

BOXING

KSI wins YouTuber bout

Olajide “KSI” Olatunji prevailed in a split decision over Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In a slugfest between the two inexperienced fighters, Briton KSI got the decision on the scorecard after six wild rounds. Two judges scored the fight 57-54, 56-55 in favor of KSI, while one had it 56-55 for Paul. Each boxer seemed to throw all of their force in the opening three rounds before tiring. American Paul landed a big uppercut in the fourth round, but was deducted two points when he pulled KSI down to the canvas and hit him in the back of the head. KSI was allowed time to recover, and he did so in a big way by getting the best of the final furious three minutes of the fight. “I’m a dog. I don’t stop, I keep going,” KSI said following the win. “I just want to say fair play to J.J. You’re one of the toughest people I know,” Paul said. The online personalities, who boast 20 million YouTube subscribers each, fought to a draw at Manchester Arena in August last year before setting up a rematch.