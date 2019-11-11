Oklahoma City seek consistency after patchy win

AP, OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma

Despite beating the banged-up Golden State Warriors for the second time this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder know they need to be more consistent after Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder added 18 in their 114-108 win on Saturday.

Oklahoma City led by 23 late in the second quarter before Golden State roared back to tie the score heading to the fourth. The Thunder then went up by 14 midway through the fourth and the Warriors mounted another rally before falling short.

“I mean: We showed that we can turn it on, but you know that’s not going to work most nights in the league,” said the Thunder’s Chris Paul, who had 16 points and nine assists.

Steven Adams scored 13 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 to help the Thunder win for the third time in four games.

D’Angelo Russell scored 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter to lead Golden State, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the score at 84-all.

Alec Burks had 23 points for the Warriors, while Glenn Robinson III finished with 18. Omari Spellman sprained his left ankle and did not return after halftime.

“We are a young team that is learning, but I’m not happy with where we are,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We should not just accept our fate. We shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves and say well we have all these injuries and you know we are playing two-way guys or whatever and going for the lottery and all this crap. We should win some games”

After Golden State took an 88-86 lead on Willie Cauley-Stein’s jumper early in the fourth, Paul scored four points during Oklahoma City’s 9-0 run to regain the lead for good. Hamidou Diallo’s jumper pushed the advantage to 106-92 with 5 minutes, 1 second remaining.

“We knew that we were not playing with the right intensity and we needed to bring it back,” Gallinari said. “We didn’t bring it in the third quarter. We did a good job in the first two quarters and so it was about the intensity of the game.”

The Warriors pulled to 112-108 with 17.7 seconds to go, but that was as close as they got.

In San Antonio, Texas, Jaylen Brown scored 30 points as the Boston Celtics routed the San Antonio Spurs 135-115 in a victory that was tempered by the loss of Gordon Hayward, who broke his left hand late in the first half.

The Boston forward broke his hand after colliding with San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge with just over a minute remaining in the first half. Hayward was sent for an X-ray that confirmed the diagnosis.

The Celtics said that he would miss at least a month and could undergo surgery.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Brandon Ingram had 25 points and nine rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame 26 turnovers to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 and snap a three-game losing streak.

In Chicago, James Harden narrowly missed his first triple-double of the season, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Houston Rockets pulled away in the second half to beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94.

In Memphis, Tennessee, Luka Doncic fell just short of a triple-double with 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Memphis Grizzlies 138-122.