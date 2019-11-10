Record crowd watches Kerr-led Matildas beat Chile

AFP, SYDNEY

A record crowd turned up yesterday in Australia for a women’s soccer international friendly. The fans cheered as superstar Sam Kerr score two goals and the Matildas edged past Chile.

Playing their first match since the World Cup in June, skipper Kerr netted in each half to steer her team to a 2-1 win in Sydney.

“Thank you to the 20,029 fans who have come to see us and have made this match the highest-attended women’s football international in Australian history,” the team tweeted afterward.

The popularity of women’s soccer has been steadily rising in Australia, with players like Kerr, who is set to play next season in Europe, leading the way.

Last week Australia’s national team agreed a new centralized contract system that would see them earn the same as their male counterparts in a breakthrough hailed as a landmark for gender equality in sport.

Under the deal, Matildas’ stars such as Kerr would be paid an equal amount as big-name Socceroos like Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan.

Like the men, they would have business class flights to international fixtures and tournaments.