Sun, Nov 10, 2019 - Page 11　

Sassuolo beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A

AP, SASSUOLO, Italy

Bologna’s Rodrigo Palacio reacts in their Serie A match against US Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Friday.

Photo: EPA-EFE

US Sassuolo on Friday recorded their first home win since September as they beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A.

Francesco Caputo scored in each half, while Jeremie Boga also netted for the hosts.

Sassuolo moved up to 11th on the table, a point above Bologna, ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

Sassuolo had won just one of its six matches — home and away — since its last victory at the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia on Sept. 22.

However, Caputo gave them the lead in the 34th minute when he swept home Filip Djuricic’s scuffed overhead kick, seconds after Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski had denied Manuel Locatelli.

Boga doubled Sassuolo’s lead in the 68th minute, two minutes before Riccardo Orsolini reduced the deficit.

However, Caputo swiftly restored Sassuolo’s two-goal advantage with a fine solo effort.

Orsolini, who had received a debut call-up to the Italy squad earlier on Friday, thought he had pulled another goal back for Bologna, but it was disallowed for offside.

