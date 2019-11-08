Blues extend streak to six with 5-2 win over Oilers

AP, EDMONTON, Alberta

Stanley Cup champions the St Louis Blues are rolling again.

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists as St Louis remained atop the Western Conference standings, beating the second-placed Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Jaden Schwartz, Robert Thomas, Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored to help St Louis tie Washington for the overall NHL lead with 25 points.

“We just find a way to get it done,” said Thomas, whose team won their previous three outings in overtime. “We’re winning a lot of 2-1, 3-2 games and close games at the end. I think that shows our character and being able fight until the end and get some wins.”

Jake Allen made 32 saves to improve to 3-1 on the season.

“I’ve felt like I’ve been getting better every game, to be honest, than at the start of the year,” Allen said. “I felt a lot more comfortable and it felt good to get a lot of action, and obviously it was good to get the win and the guys battled hard.”

Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. They have lost two in a row.

“This was a lesson for us,” Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom said. “This was a playoff game and obviously we have a long way to go. We have to find a way to win these games, because there are going to be many of them this year. We’re going to play a lot of good teams and we have to be ready. They played last night, we gave them a little bit too much and it cost us.”

Leon Draisaitl extended his points streak to seven games with a feed to McDavid, who tucked his eighth goal of the season through the legs of goalie Jake Allen to open scoring on a power play 2 minutes, 46 seconds into the game.

St Louis responded with a power-play goal of their own six minutes into the first when Schwartz tipped Pietrangelo’s shot past Mike Smith.

Pietrangelo’s long-range shot got past Smith seven minutes into the second period on another power play.

St Louis added to their lead with five minutes remaining in the middle period when Thomas beat Smith to the glove side.

Draisaitl picked up another assist with nine minutes left when he sent a long feed to Kassian.

Bozak’s shorthanded empty-net goal went in on a lucky bounce before Barbashev added another shorthanded empty-netter.

Elsewhere, the New York Rangers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1.

Additional reporting by staff writer