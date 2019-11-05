Bayern Munich fire coach Niko Kovac after Eintracht rout

AFP, BERLIN

Bayern Munich on Sunday sacked coach Niko Kovac, a day after the German champions suffered a historic 5-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt — their worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade.

“FC Bayern Munich have relieved head coach Niko Kovac of his duties,” the club said in a statement.

The “mutual decision” was taken following talks with Bayern president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and Kovac.

“The performances of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was a need for action,” Rummenigge said. “We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, particularly for last season’s double win.”

Assistant coach Hansi Flick is to take charge of the team “until further notice,” the statement added.

Former Croatia international Kovac, 48, said it was the right move for the side who sit in fourth place in the table after a series of disappointing matches.

“I think this is the correct decision for the club at this time,” Kovac said.

Bayern play a UEFA Champions League match against Olympiakos tomorrow, before facing their biggest rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hammering by Eintracht was the club’s worst league defeat since a humiliating drubbing at VfL Wolfsburg by the same scoreline in April 2009.

Bayern were shredded by Eintracht after defender Jerome Boateng was sent off in the ninth minute, leaving Kovac’s future at the club hanging in the balance.

“I know how this business works — I am not naive,” Kovac told reporters after the match.

Bayern have won only five of their past 10 Bundesliga matches, leaving them with 18 points — four behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

In the Bundesliga on Sunday, Schalke 04 moved up to sixth place with a 3-2 victory away at Augsburg, while Cologne dropped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat to Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Rheinderby.

Additional reporting by staff writer