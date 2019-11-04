SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

McIlroy wins playoff

Rory McIlroy beat defending champion Xander Schauffele yesterday to win his first WGC-HSBC Champions tournament and continue his quest to retake the world’s top golf ranking. McIlroy had a one-stroke lead going to the 18th tee of regulation play in Shanghai, but nearly put his drive into the lake and ended with a par. That left him tied with Schauffele after the American carded a birdie. However, the 30-year-old Northern Irishman erased any doubt in the play-off replay of the par-five 18th, booming a drive to the middle of the fairway while Schauffele’s tee shot missed left. McIlroy went on to win the hole and the US$1.745 million winner’s purse at the par-72 Sheshan International Golf Club.

CRICKET

Pakistan saved by rain

Pakistan were saved by the rain yesterday as persistent showers halted a rampant Aaron Finch as Australia were headed for victory in their opening Twenty20 international. The visitors made 107-5 in a reduced 15 overs due to the weather at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia set a target of 119 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. With dark clouds looming, Finch plundered 37 off the first 3.1 overs, while David Warner made 2. However, the rain returned, stranding Australia on 41-0, with a result to be declared if 11 more deliveries had been bowled.

CRICKET

Black Caps defeat England

New Zealand enjoyed a rare sporting victory over England yesterday when they won the second Twenty20 cricket international by 21 runs to level the five-match series at 1-1. Poor catching cost England dearly as New Zealand made 176-8 after being asked to bat, while Colin de Grandhomme held four catches and Martin Guptill two as England was all out for 155 in the 20th over.

CRICKET

Netherlands win tournament

The Netherlands cruised past Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in the final of the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament on Saturday, with Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover starring with bat and ball. The two sides had already made sure of their places at next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia along with Oman, Scotland, Namibia and Ireland with the game at the Dubai International Stadium being played for classification purposes. Papua New Guinea struggled to 128-8 off their 20 overs, with Glover taking 3-24 before the Netherlands reached their target with six deliveries to spare after Cooper had made 41 off 33. Earlier, Ireland defeated Namibia by 27 runs in the third-place play-off.

FORMULA ONE

Bottas takes pole position

Valtteri Bottas grabbed a surprising pole position on Saturday for the US Grand Prix, while Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton is to start back in fifth as he pursues a sixth career Formula One championship. Bottas set a track record at the Circuit of the Americas with a lap of 1 minute, 32.029 seconds to grab the front position ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. Bottas is the only driver still alive in the championship chase with Hamilton, but pole position might not be enough to extend the championship. Even if Bottas wins, Hamilton only needs to finish eighth or better to secure the season title.