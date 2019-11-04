Home / Sports
Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - Page 10　

Korda wins at Swinging Skirts after playoff hole

AP, TAIPEI

Nelly Korda walks toward the 16th hole at the Swinging Skirts tournament at the Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei City yesterday.

Photo: AP

Defending champion Nelly Korda birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff yesterday to win the LPGA Swinging Skirts tournament.

Korda and Minjee Lee birdied the final hole of regulation to finish at 18-under 270 and force a playoff with Caroline Masson, who shot a 68.

Korda, who started the final round with a three-stroke lead over Lee (69), looked set to win in regulation after a birdie on the par-five No. 12, but she bogeyed three of her final five holes to fall one stroke behind Masson before a birdie on 18 gave her an even-par 72.

Masson took the lead after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16, but closed with par on the final two holes.

In the playoff on the par-five 18th, Korda sank her birdie putt, while Masson and Lee made par.

Brooke Henderson shot a 68 to finish regulation tied for fourth, four strokes back with South Koreans Kim Sei-young and Hur Mi-jung.

The top-placed Taiwanese was Hsu Wei-ling, who finished in a share of 19th after a fourth-round 68 left her on 280 overall.

Cheng Ssu-chia finished on 281 for the tournament, while the rest of the Taiwanese were: An Ho-yu (285), Chen Yu-ju (285), Tsai Pei-ying (287), Hou Yu-sang (289), Jessica Chieh (292), Teresa Lu (293), Babe Liu (295), Chen Hsuan (297), Hsieh Yu-ling (297), Lin Tzu-chi (298), Hsu Huai-chien (303), Kuo Ai-chen (304), Chang Ching-ling (306) and Hsin Lee (307).

Additional reporting by staff writer

This story has been viewed 320 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top