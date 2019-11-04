Abdominal injury ends Nadal’s run at the Paris Masters

AP, PARIS

Injury blighted Rafael Nadal again as he pulled out of his Paris Masters semi-final on Saturday, meaning top-ranked Novak Djokovic was to play for his fifth title at the indoor tournament against Denis Shapovalov.

Fans hopeful of seeing a 55th career matchup between Nadal and Djokovic in the final, which began shortly after press time last night, were disappointed to learn, moments before the second semi-final was to begin, that Nadal withdrew because of an abdominal injury. The same injury forced Nadal out just before the start of last year’s tournament at Bercy Arena and ended his season.

“I went through this in the past, so that’s why the recommendation of the doctors [was] to not play,” Nadal said. “I have to take that decision.”

The second-ranked Spaniard said he felt the injury flare up in the morning as he practiced a few hours before facing the 20-year-old Canadian. A scan revealed a small strain. Nadal returned to practice and still felt pain serving. He decided it was not worth risking a bigger injury.

Last year, Nadal missed the season-ending ATP Finals in London because of the abdominal injury, but hopes he can recover in time for this year’s finals, which are to begin on Sunday.

“I hope to be ready for London, that’s the biggest goal now,” he said. “I will do all what’s possible to recover for it.”

Earlier, Djokovic reached his sixth Paris Masters final beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

He is aiming for a 77th career title, a 34th in Masters events. He has a 3-0 record against Shapovalov.

“Well, of course it’s not the way I want to reach my first finals, but nonetheless it’s a great opportunity for me,” Shapovalov said, referring to Nadal’s injury. “I’m not one to cut down risk, so I’m going to go for it.”