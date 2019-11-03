Svitolina makes final in Shenzhen, beating Bencic

AP and AFP, SHENZHEN, China

An indefatigable Elina Svitolina came from behind to outlast a hobbled Belinda Bencic in a gruelling semi-final yesterday, continuing her dogged quest to defend her WTA Finals title.

The world No. 8 worked over an ailing Bencic with a comeback 5-7, 6-3, 4-1 victory in 1 hour, 50 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. The Swiss struggled with a right leg injury from late in the first set, but gamely fought on before calling it a day.

She was the third player to retire mid-match in the tournament following the withdrawals of Kiki Bertens and Bianca Andreescu. World No. 3 Naomi Osaka withdrew from the year-ender before her second match against Ashleigh Barty.

In the other semi-final, Karolina Pliskova played Ash Barty, with the game finishing after press time last night. Pliskova advanced to the semi-finals for the third straight year, beating Simona Halep 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 on Friday, shortly after Svitolina completed a near-perfect group stage.

Pliskova benefited from a bit of luck on match point, hitting a forehand that caught the top of the net and dropped over for a final break of serve.

Svitolina, who made it through the group stage without dropping a set, beat replacement Sofia Kenin 7-5, 7-6 (12/10) earlier on Friday.

In the doubles, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Barbora Strycova were to play their semi-final after press time last night against Anna-Lena Gronefeld and Demi Schuurs.

The winners are to face Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos in the final today after they ousted Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai in their semi, winning 1-6, 6-4 (10/8).

Additional reporting by staff writer