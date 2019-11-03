Home / Sports
Sun, Nov 03, 2019 - Page 11　

Defending champ Korda seizes the lead

AP, TAIPEI

Hur Mi-jung, left, smiles as Nelly Korda looks on during the LPGA Swinging Skirts tournament at the Miramar Golf and Country Club in New Taipei City yesterday.

Photo: Paul Lakatos / AFP / IMG

Defending champion Nelly Korda shot a seven-under 65 to take a three-stroke lead after yesterday’s third round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts.

Korda, who started the third round one stroke behind overnight leader Hur Mi-jung, carded seven birdies at the par-72 Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei City to finish at 18-under 198, three strokes ahead of Minjee Lee, who shot a 67.

Lee briefly moved into a tie with Korda after back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th, but Korda quickly regained the lead with a birdie of her own on the par-five 12th.

Caroline Masson shot 66 and was in third place, four strokes behind.

Ko Jin-young, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, withdrew during the third round. She was two-over after 10 holes and five-over for the tournament. No immediate reason was given for her withdrawal.

Hur, who is looking for her third victory this season, shot a 71 and was in fourth place at 13-under 203.

Brooke Henderson, who shot a 64 on Friday, had five birdies against a pair of bogeys and a double-bogey for a 71 that left her at 10-under 206.

Azahara Munoz was tied with Henderson in ninth place after a 64 that included seven birdies, an eagle and a bogey.

TAIWANESE

The best-placed Taiwanese was Chen Yu-ju, who shot a 71 to be 12 shots off the pace in a share of 15th.

The other Taiwanese were Hsu Wei-ling in a share of 23rd, An Ho-yu (30=), Cheng Ssu-chia (33=), Hou Yu-sang (33=), Tsai Pei-ying (42=), Teresa Lu (47=), Babe Liu (63=), Jessica Chieh (63=), Hsieh Yu-ling (68=), Lin Tzu-chi (72), Chen Hsuan (75), Hsu Huai-chien (76=), Kuo Ai-chen (76=), Chang Ching-ling (79) and Lee Hsin (80).

Additional reporting by staff writer

