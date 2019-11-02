Home / Sports
Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - Page 16　

South Korea’s Hur Mi-jung maintains her lead at Miramar

AFP, TAIPEI

South Korea’s Hur Mi-jung maintained her lead at the halfway mark at the LPGA Taiwan Championship yesterday, finishing on 12-under-par, one stroke ahead of the US’ Nelly Korda.

Hur sank five of her seven birdies on the first six holes to match her opening-round six-under-par 66 at the Miramar Golf County Club in New Taipei City.

“It was amazing ... I thought I’m gonna shoot way lower than this. I am happy with my rounds today,” Hur said.

Korda, who tied with Hur on the first day, finished second with a bogey-free 67 to get to 11-under.

“My shots around the green were good and it’s definitely tough out here today,” Korda said. “Still a lot of golf to be played, but definitely excited.”

South Korean Kim In-kyung climbed to third with a 65 to tie with Australia’s Minjee Lee.

The top Taiwanese after the second round was Chen Yu-ju, who had seven birdies and a bogey for a 66. She was in a share of 12th, seven shots off the lead.

The only other Taiwanese in the top 20 was amateur Hou Yu-sang in a share of 18th.

Additional reporting by staff writer

WGC-HSBC Champions

Matthew Fitzpatrick earned a one-stroke halfway lead over Rory McIlroy at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Friday while home hope and overnight leader Li Haotong slipped three shots off the pace.

Fitzpatrick, capped his second round day with a 15-foot birdie at the last for a five-under-par 67.

This story has been viewed 416 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top