South Korea’s Hur Mi-jung maintains her lead at Miramar

AFP, TAIPEI

South Korea’s Hur Mi-jung maintained her lead at the halfway mark at the LPGA Taiwan Championship yesterday, finishing on 12-under-par, one stroke ahead of the US’ Nelly Korda.

Hur sank five of her seven birdies on the first six holes to match her opening-round six-under-par 66 at the Miramar Golf County Club in New Taipei City.

“It was amazing ... I thought I’m gonna shoot way lower than this. I am happy with my rounds today,” Hur said.

Korda, who tied with Hur on the first day, finished second with a bogey-free 67 to get to 11-under.

“My shots around the green were good and it’s definitely tough out here today,” Korda said. “Still a lot of golf to be played, but definitely excited.”

South Korean Kim In-kyung climbed to third with a 65 to tie with Australia’s Minjee Lee.

The top Taiwanese after the second round was Chen Yu-ju, who had seven birdies and a bogey for a 66. She was in a share of 12th, seven shots off the lead.

The only other Taiwanese in the top 20 was amateur Hou Yu-sang in a share of 18th.

WGC-HSBC Champions

Matthew Fitzpatrick earned a one-stroke halfway lead over Rory McIlroy at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Friday while home hope and overnight leader Li Haotong slipped three shots off the pace.

Fitzpatrick, capped his second round day with a 15-foot birdie at the last for a five-under-par 67.