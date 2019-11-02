Barty reaches semi-finals at WTA Finals

AP, SHENZHEN, China

Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the semi-finals in her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, beating Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday to finish with a 2-1 record in the Red Group.

Barty, the first Australian woman to earn year-end No. 1 ranking, won her first Grand Slam trophy at the French Open in June and then reached the top of the rankings.

“I feel like I executed really well tonight,” Barty said on court. “Overall, I knew I had to come out here and play aggressively, and play to win. I’m really excited to have another chance to come out and play here on this beautiful court.”

Belinda Bencic joined Barty in the semi-finals after Kiki Bertens retired in their match with the Swiss player leading 7-5, 1-0.

Bencic, like Barty, is making her WTA Finals singles debut.

“It’s pretty amazing, especially [because] I made it [at] the last minute,” said Bencic, the last to qualify for the eight-player field. “I’m through the group [even though] I lost the first match here.”

Barty faces Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep, who were to play after press time last night in the semi-finals, while Bencic is to play defending champion Elina Svitolina, who beat Sofia Kenin 7-5, 7-6 (12/10).

In the doubles late on Thursday, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, who qualified for the semi-finals on Tuesday, fell 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 to Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Xu Yifan of China in 1 hour, 27 minutes.

Despite the loss, the second seeds finished top of the Purple Group with a 2-1 record, ahead of seventh seeds Samantha Stosur of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China, who finished in second place after defeating Czech sixth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (9/7).

Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching, who are not in semi-final contention, were to play Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Germany’s Anna-Lena Gronefeld after press time last night.

Additional reporting by staff writer

Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal defeated Stanislas Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

“My serve worked well and the volley too,” Nadal said. “I went to the net a couple of times.”

Nadal was to play 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after press time last night. Tsonga beat big-hitting German Jan-Lennard Struff 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

Novak Djokovic remained on course to meet Nadal in the final, reaching the last eight with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 win over Kyle Edmund.

He was to play Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had 11 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 win over Alex de Minaur.

The others in the quarters were Grigor Dimitrov against Cristian Garin and Denis Shapovalov against Gael Monfils.