All Blacks take third place with style

AFP, TOKYO

Winger Ben Smith scored a classy try double as New Zealand beat Wales 40-17 to clinch third spot at the Rugby World Cup yesterday.

In what was All Blacks coach Steve Hansen’s and Wales coach Warren Gatland’s final Tests with their respective teams, both sides produced an entertaining encounter that saw New Zealand outscore Wales six tries to two.

The result means New Zealand have won 32 of their 35 meetings with Wales, last losing in 1953, while Hansen’s incredible record includes just 10 defeats in 107 Tests in charge.

Gatland, under whose charge Wales have won 85 of their 151 Tests — but have lost all 12 matches against his native New Zealand — might have joked that it would have been better to settle the play-off by a drinking game, but both teams showed intent on the pitch.

Richie Mo’unga missed an early penalty, but that was merely a blip as the All Blacks looked to run the ball at every opportunity at a packed Tokyo Stadium.

The first try came quickly, the influential Aaron Smith finding skipper Kieran Read, who offloaded to Brodie Retallick, the lock stepping inside Rhys Patchell and producing a brilliant backhanded pass to prop Joe Moody, who bounded in from 20m.

Mo’unga converted and added a second after Beauden Barrett scampered over after a neat Aaron Smith drop-off that left Wales prop Dillon Lewis prone.

A sustained period of Wales pressure paid off after Patchell found Hallam Amos with a long miss-pass, the fullback dummying Mo’unga and shooting over for a try.

Patchell added the conversion and then a simple penalty, but New Zealand roared back through veteran Ben Smith, the winger jinking his way through a crowded defense after good lead-up work by Read and Liam Coltman.

He got his double on the stroke of halftime, taking a long pass from Aaron Smith and powerfully handing off Tomos Williams to slide in.

Mo’unga added the extras to leave New Zealand in complete control at 28-10 at halftime.

The cut-and-thrust, running rugby continued in the second period, Ben Smith surging deep into Wales territory before Sonny Bill Williams provided a perfect offload for center partner Ryan Crotty to cross.

Winger Josh Adams burrowed over from close range for Wales and Mo’unga stepped through Dan Biggar’s poor tackle for a late try, taking his personal tally to 15 points.