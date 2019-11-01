SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Li secures one-stroke lead

Local favorite Li Haotong yesterday rode a wave of home support to grab the first-round lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. Li, one of seven Chinese players in the field, carded an eight-under-par 64, capping off his day by sinking a 12-foot, par-saving putt at his final hole as the gallery roared in approval at Sheshan Golf Club. He holds a one-shot advantage over Frenchman Victor Perez, while American defending champion Xander Schauffele was among a group two behind in the World Golf Championships event. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy recovered from a bogey at his first hole to card a five-under 67 to finish tied for seventh.

SOCCER

Brandt lifts Dortmund to win

Julian Brandt on Wednesday struck twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in the second round of the DFB Pokal. Neither side could force a breakthrough until ’Gladbach striker Marcus Thuram was left free to head in the opener in the 71st minute. However, Brandt equalized with a twice-deflected shot six minutes later, before former ’Gladbach player Thorgan Hazard crossed for him to head in the winner. Hazard had earlier struck the crossbar in the closest either side had come to scoring. There was a bad-tempered end to the game, with visiting coach Marco Rose shown a red card for protesting. Dortmund’s win eases the pressure on coach Lucien Favre. The Swiss tactician, who appeared to injure himself while celebrating a goal, was under fire after claiming just two wins in the previous eight games across all competitions. Elsewhere, RB Leipzig routed VfL Wolfsburg 6-1 away, Eintracht Frankfurt beat FC St Pauli 2-1, Werder Bremen defeated second-division FC Heidenheim 4-1 and Fortuna Dusseldorf won 2-1 against second-division FC Erzgebirge Aue. Hertha BSC defeated second-tier Dynamo Dresden 5-4 on penalties. Hertha defender Jordan Torunarigha scored in injury-time to level the game 2-2 and send it to the penalty shoot-out. Third-division FC Kaiserslautern and fourth-tier side SC Verl had shoot-out wins over second-division sides FC Nurnberg and Holstein Kiel respectively.

SOCCER

Marseille ousted from Coupe

Olympique de Marseille’s season suffered another setback on Wednesday when they were knocked out of the Coupe de la Ligue 2-1 at the hands of AS Monaco, just days after they endured a 4-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. With just one win in their past seven matches, the pressure is on coach Andre Villas-Boas, with a cup exit compounding Marseille’s modest seventh position in the league table, which sees them already 11 points behind champions PSG in the title race. Despite making seven changes from the side that started a 1-0 win over Nantes at the weekend, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim still had enough firepower to see off Marseille. Both Monaco’s goals came in the first half. On-loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin opened the scoring in the 25th minute from a cross from Ruben Aguilar. Aguilar added the second goal five minutes from the interval. Marseille grabbed a consolation in the 77th minute, when Monaco goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte scored an own-goal.