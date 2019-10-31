Late Gnabry, Muller goals save Bayern from Bochum upset

AP, BERLIN

Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller on Tuesday scored late to help Bayern Munich avoid an upset by beating second-division VfL Bochum 2-1 in the DFB Pokal.

An own-goal from Canadian teen Alphonso Davies in the 36th minute had put the hosts on course for a win over the defending champions.

Bochum defended well, even after Bayern coach Niko Kovac brought on striker Robert Lewandowski at the break, followed by Philippe Coutinho and Muller midway through the second half.

Gnabry equalized in the 83rd minute and Muller grabbed the winner in the 89th after Armel Bella Kotchap had been sent off the minute before. The 17-year-old Bochum defender had an excellent game, but attempted to make up for a mistake by bringing down Muller, who would have been through on goal.

Lewandowski went without scoring for the first time in a competitive game for Bayern this season.

Schalke 04 survived a scare to win 3-2 at second-division DSC Arminia Bielefeld, who scored two late goals, struck the post and had the ball cleared off the line in a frenetic finale.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen defeated SC Paderborn 07 1-0 and Karlsruher SC won 1-0 at second-division rivals SV Darmstadt 98.

Elsewhere, fourth-tier Saarbruecken scored late to upset Cologne 3-2, Union Berlin defeated Bundesliga rivals SC Freiburg 3-1 away, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim won 2-0 at third-division NSV Duisburg and VfB Stuttgart needed extra-time to beat second-division rivals Hamburg SV 2-1.