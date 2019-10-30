Federer skips Paris Masters

AFP, PARIS

Roger Federer on Monday withdrew from the Paris Masters to “pace” himself for the next year, while Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the second round.

World No. 3 Federer claimed his 10th Swiss Indoors title in Basel on Sunday, but decided to skip the final Masters event of the season at Bercy Arena.

“I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters,” Federer said in a statement. “I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. I am sorry for my French fans, who I will see next year at Roland Garros.”

Federer, 38, on Sunday had warned after beating Alex de Minaur in the Swiss Indoors final that he might skip the trip to Paris.

“My fitness is fine, I’m happy with how I feel,” he said. “I just don’t know if I should play next week. I’ll figure it out with the team.”

Federer is next to play at the ATP Tour Finals in London, which gets underway on Nov. 10.

He was replaced by Italian veteran Andreas Seppi.

Former US Open champion Cilic was one of the first unseeded players to book his spot in the second round with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Croatian Cilic, who has failed to reach a final this season and has slipped to world No. 24, is next to face three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.

Tsonga, who was the last Frenchman to win the Paris Masters title in 2008, battled back from a set down to defeat Russian Andrey Rublev 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 34-year-old, who has risen to world No. 35 after ending last season No. 239, saved four break points in a dramatic deciding set in front of a partisan crowd.

There was more cheer for the home fans as Jeremy Chardy and Benoit Paire also progressed.

Chardy edged out big-serving Sam Querrey of the US 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to set up a tie with world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, while Paire saw off Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-4.

Paire is to face fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils for a place in the round-of-16.

Croatia’s Borna Coric lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Fernando Verdasco, while former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic cruised past Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2.