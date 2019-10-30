Mitchell’s last-second free throw lifts Jazz over Suns

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona

Donovan Mitchell would have loved to end the game with some sort of highlight-reel dunk or step-back three-pointer that would be replayed over and over again on TV for the next 24 hours — but it was not that kind of night for the Utah Jazz.

A physical drive, a drawn foul and a clutch free throw would have to do.

Mitchell on Monday scored 25 points, including the game-winning foul shot with 0.4 seconds left, as the Jazz rallied to beat the Phoenix Suns 96-95.

“It’s me just attacking, coming downhill,” Mitchell said. “[Jevon] Carter was a great defender all game, but I just made a move and tried to get to the free-throw line. I didn’t do that much in the second half, but I did on the final play.”

Mitchell took the ball in the backcourt in the final seconds and then drove through the lane past Carter, getting fouled by Devin Booker as he tried to make a layup.

Mitchell sank the first free throw, before missing the second, but Frank Kaminsky III’s last-second heave was well short.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points on eight-of-13 shooting, including four of eight from three-point range. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 18 rebounds, making 11 of 12 free throws.

Utah won despite shooting just 38 percent from the field and committing 23 turnovers. The Jazz made up for it with good defense, especially in the final minutes.

“We didn’t put our heads down after those mistakes. Got back and really worked to get stops,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “When you do that, you have a chance. We had some really big plays down the stretch.”

The teams were tied at 70-70 heading into the fourth quarter, before the Suns pushed ahead with five straight points.

The game was tied again when Bogdanovic scored on a fast-break layup and was fouled with 1 minute, 45 seconds left. He made the free throw to give the Jazz a 95-92 lead.

Phoenix (2-2) were led by Booker’s 21 points. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 and Carter had 15, including a three-pointer that tied it at 95-95 with less than a minute left.

Aron Baynes scored 12 for the Suns, including a career-high three three-pointers. He made just 25 shots from beyond the arc in his first seven seasons, including 21 last year.

Ricky Rubio faced Utah (3-1) for the first time since signing a free-agent deal with the Suns in the off-season. He finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

“I like how in the tough moments we get together and play with passion,” Rubio said. “The only difference not making the playoffs or making it is winning these kinds of games. I know we are young, we are learning, but we have to close out.”

Elsewhere, the Knicks earned their first win of the season by beating the Bulls 105-98, the Rockets silenced the Thunder 116-112, the Pistons pipped the Pacers 96-94, the Raptors 104 routed the Magic 104-95 and the Bucks crushed the Cavaliers 129-112.

The Warriors 134 walloped the Pelicans 134-123, the 76ers downed the Hawks 105-103, the Spurs tripped up the Trail Blazers 113-110, the Nuggets dethroned the Kings 101-94 and the Clippers swatted away the Hornets 111-96.