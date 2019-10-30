Sub Kiki Bertens stuns top seed at the WTA Finals

AFP, SHENZHEN, China

Substitute Kiki Bertens yesterday stunned world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty with a comeback three-set victory to shake-up the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.

The world No.10 looked in deep trouble at a set and break down, but turned the tide with ruthless returning and aggressive play at the net to overwhelm a deflated Barty, who could have sealed a spot in the semi-finals with victory.

Bertens won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2 hours, 9 minutes in a see-saw match featuring 12 breaks of serve.

“In the beginning I did not play well, but I think I got better, and I tried to play aggressive and come to the net,” Bertens said.

Bertens was a late replacement for world No. 3 Naomi Osaka of Japan, who earlier in the day withdrew from the season-ending tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Bertens appeared nervous under the bright lights, dropping her first three service games, and Barty, who has locked up the year-end world No. 1 ranking, pounced to run away with the first set.

Barty then endured her own service woes against an increasingly aggressive Bertens, who showcased a soft touch at the net.

A slumping Barty had her serve broken five times through the second and third sets as Bertens stormed to her first victory over the Australian.

Bertens continued her strong form after making the final at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China, at the weekend and the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing earlier this month, when she lost to Barty.

Bertens has to win both her matches to qualify from Red Group.

Belinda Bencic needed to win yesterday’s later singles match against Petra Kvitova to stay in the tournament, before Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic were due to take on Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles.

