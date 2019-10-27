World Series’ return creates expensive party in capital

AP, WASHINGTON

The first World Series game in the US capital since 1933 had all the trappings of a modern-day big event: exceedingly expensive tickets, massive traffic jams and long lines at the entrances and concession stands.

No one seemed to care about all that, not with the Nationals holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into the biggest baseball game the city has hosted this generation.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity!” said 43-year-old Colin Miller, who paid US$849 for a standing-room ticket that provided him a spot far beyond the right-field wall for Friday’s game.

The hottest seat in town did not come cheap. Miller was standing next to a guy he had never met, 39-year-old Paul Crickenberger, who plunked down US$2,400 for two 40-game season tickets next season for the right to spend US$350 for a standing-room slot.

“Well worth it. You never know the next time this is going to come,” Crickenberger said.

Hard to imagine that anyone at that 1933 World Series game against the New York Giants figured it would be 86 years before Washington hosted US baseball’s premier event again.

However, that is exactly how it played out, so Nationals Park was the place to be.

As the fans streamed into the stadium from the entrance beyond center field, many posed for selfies with the traditional big-headed participants in the President’s Race: former US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

Not far from there, 28-year-old Reid Williams watched batting practice. He was wearing a Nats jersey with the No. 34 on the back. That is Bryce Harper’s jersey, but Williams taped over the name, because this town wants nothing to do with Harper after he left as a free agent to Philadelphia last off-season.

“Isn’t it ironic? After he leaves, we make it,” Williams said, clutching a beer while smiling broadly.

This was a party surrounding a baseball game, a bash for all ages.

“I’ve never been to a World Series,” 73-year-old Vicki Langbein said.

“It’s a lifetime experience,” she said.