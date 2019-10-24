Alexander Zverev ‘flat’ in first-round Swiss Indoors loss

AFP, BASEL, Switzerland

World No. 6 Alexander Zverev on Tuesday described his 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 loss to Taylor Fritz as “flat” as he was knocked out of the Swiss Indoors.

The German’s loss to the 21-year-old American came barely a week after a defeat in the Shanghai Masters final to Daniil Medvedev and puts his chance of defending his ATP Finals title at risk.

“I was completely flat for some reason,” Zverev said. “I was tired and not focused at all. It was a weird feeling.”

The season points race is to be determined next week at the Paris Masters as the last two of the eight spots are decided.

Zverev, a semi-finalist last year in Basel, fought hard to take the opening set into a tiebreaker, but was overwhelmed in the second by his American opponent in 86 minutes.

“Normally I really enjoy it on court, the tough moments, the fighting,” Zverev said. “But today I was completely out of it. I may go home for a few days and clear my mind. I’ll try to do well in Paris and hopefully make it to London.”

Fritz, ranked 31st in the world and a winner at Eastbourne in June, saved both break points against his serve.

London-bound third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas came through with a 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win over Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The Greek now boasts wins in eight of his past 10 matches, including a final in Beijing over Dominic Thiem.

Fabio Fognini picked up his London qualifying pace with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Australian Alexei Popyrin. The Italian winner reached the second round in 78 minutes to reinforce his year-end bid.

Moldovan Radu Albot was yesterday to line up in the second round against nine-time champion Roger Federer after a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback win over Serb Dusan Lajovic.

The US’ Riley Opelka hammered 27 aces in his 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10) defeat of Chile’s Christian Garin and is to face either sixth seed David Goffin or Marin Cilic.

Two-time Basel semi-finalist Richard Gasquet advanced past Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).