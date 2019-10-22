‘Very proud’ Murray wins first title since March 2017

AFP, ANTWERP, Belgium

Andy Murray on Sunday said that he was “very proud” after earning his first ATP Tour title since March 2017 with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the European Open final in Antwerp, Belgium.

Former world No. 1 Murray, who contemplated retirement earlier this year before undergoing career-saving hip surgery, fought back from a set and 3-1 down to claim his 46th career title.

“It means a lot. The last few years have been extremely difficult,” said Murray, who broke down in tears at the end of the match. “Both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems in the last couple of years. It’s amazing to be back, playing against him in the final like that. I think it was a great match.”

“I didn’t expect to be in this position at all. I’m happy, very happy,” added Murray, whose ranking has plummeted to world No. 243.

Murray became the lowest-ranked ATP champion since world No. 355 Pablo Andujar triumphed at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh, Morocco, last year.

“I’ve really enjoyed my week here. The atmosphere the last few days has been amazing,” Murray said. “I’m very proud of the win this week.”

Wawrinka, who was also hunting a first title in more than two years, was full of praise for an opponent who in January tearfully revealed he was in constant agony from a hip injury.

Murray had announced at an emotional Australian Open news conference that he planned to retire at Wimbledon this year because of chronic hip pain.

“I think the tennis world, including me, was really sad in Australia after that press conference,” Wawrinka said.

“To see you back at this level, it’s amazing. We’re all really happy,” he said. “I’m sad I lost today, but I’m really happy to see you back. You’re an amazing champion and you deserve that. I’ve lost today, but in general it was a great week.”

Murray became the second straight British winner of the European Open after Kyle Edmund defeated Gael Monfils in last year’s final for his maiden ATP Tour crown.