SPORTS BRIEFS

BADMINTON

Taiwan’s Cheng eliminated

Taiwan’s Cheng I-ching yesterday exited in the quarter-finals at the International Table Tennis Federation Women’s World Cup in Chengdu, China, losing her women’s singles quarter-final to Liu Shiwen of China 4-0 at the Sichuan Province Gymnasium late on Saturday. Liu defeated compatriot Zhu Yuling 4-2 in yesterday’s final, while Singapore’s Feng Tianwei beat Lily Zhang of the US in the playoff for third and fourth.

GOLF

Justin Thomas wins

Justin Thomas staved off a challenge by Danny Lee to claim his second CJ Cup title in three years with a two-shot victory over the South Korean-born New Zealander at Nine Bridges yesterday. The overnight leaders were level for the first 13 holes before Thomas surged ahead with a birdie on the 14th, while Lee bogeyed the 15th and 16th to effectively drop out of contention. Taiwan’s C.T. Pan had a final-round 71 to finish in 56th.

GOLF

Kang holds off Korda

Danielle Kang capped her 27th birthday with a nailbiting win at the Buick LPGA Shanghai yesterday, fending off fellow American Jessica Korda for her second victory at the tournament. Both had finished the penultimate day six-under-par, but a bogey for Korda and a birdie for Kang flipped the lead on the first hole. Korda’s superior driving drew her level twice, but a narrow miss on the green of the 11th notched her third bogey and she trailed for the rest of the round. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling shot a final-round 71 to finish in a share of 45th.

TENNIS

Murray reaches final

Andy Murray took a step closer to a first title in arguably the toughest year of his playing career, grinding out a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Ugo Humbert on Saturday to reach the final of the European Open in Antwerp. He was to play Stanislas Wawrinka, who swatted aside Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the title clash, which began just after press time last night.

? CYCLING

Mas claims fourth stage

Deceuninck Quick-Step’s Enric Mas yesterday won the fourth stage of the Tour of Guangxi with a time of 3 hours, 52 minutes, 53 seconds from Nanning to the Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot. EF Education First’s Daniel Martinez was second over the 161.4km route, while Diego Rosa of Team INEOS was third. Mas also had the overall lead.

CRICKET

Sharma dominates Day 2

Rohit Sharma struck his maiden double century in Test cricket to help India post 497-9 declared against South Africa on Day 2 yesterday. The opener reached the milestone with a six off paceman Lungi Ngidi in the third over after lunch to a standing ovation from the raucous home crowd in Ranchi. He hit another six off Ngidi before falling to paceman Kagiso Rabada for 212. Captain Virat Kohli declared, prompting tea, and was rewarded with two early wickets in the final session. South Africa opener Dean Elgar was caught behind off Mohammed Shami for 0 and opening partner Quinton de Kock fell to Umesh Yadav for 4 to leave the visitors on 9-2 at stumps.