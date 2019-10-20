Oilers clip Red Wings 2-1

Reuters

James Neal on Friday scored his league-high ninth goal and hosts the Edmonton Oilers won for the seventh time in eight games to open the season by edging the slumping Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

Ethan Bear scored the other goal for the Oilers, while goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen, who stopped a career-high 49 shots in a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, made 25 saves.

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green scored the lone goal for Detroit, but his team lost their fourth straight game, including three consecutive on the road.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves for Detroit, who had given up five goals in each of their three previous losses during the slide.

The Oilers were credited with 24 hits, compared with 15 by the Wings. Only three penalties were called and neither side scored with the man advantage.

The teams combined for 27 shots on goal in the opening period, but none got past the goal line.

The Oilers took a 2-1 lead in the second period, while outshooting Detroit 15-6.

Neal scored on a rebound to break the scoreless deadlock at 7 minutes, 39 seconds. Nurse took a shot from the point and Bernier made the stop. Alex Chiasson got a piece of the puck before Neal fired it into the net.

Bear made it 2-0 with his shot from the right point that got past a screened Bernier. Nurse and Leon Draisaitl were credited with the assists at 12:22.

The teams split their two-game series last season with each side winning on the road.

