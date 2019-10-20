Everton beat West Ham United to ease the pressure on manager Marco Silva

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England

Everton yesterday climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a well-deserved 2-0 victory against West Ham United that eased the pressure on club manager Marco Silva.

The Portuguese boss said the match at Goodison Park was a “must win” game — following four straight league defeats — and a goal from Brazil forward Bernard in the 17th minute set his side on their way.

Everton dominated the match and had multiple chances to extend their lead, but had to wait until stoppage time to score a second through late substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Victory in yesterday’s matchup lifted Everton to the relative safety of 12th in the table, one place above struggling Manchester United, ahead of the later fixtures.

The home side took the lead when Bernard, after looking like he might have missed the opportunity to shoot, twisted past Arthur Masuaku and slipped the ball under goalkeeper Roberto.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were disappointing in the first half, but made it to the break trailing by just one goal.

Alex Iwobi looked certain to double the lead with less than a quarter of an hour to go, but poked the ball straight at Roberto when clean through.

Despite being outplayed, West Ham were still in the game and earned a couple of late chances against an edgy Everton.

However, the home side earned themselves some breathing space when Sigurdsson curled the ball past the diving Roberto from the edge of the box.