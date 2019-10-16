Federer aims for Tokyo Olympics

Reuters

Switzerland’s Roger Federer on Monday confirmed his participation in next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, saying that he had listened to his heart before making the decision.

The 38-year-old competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, won gold partnered with Stan Wawrinka in the men’s doubles at the 2008 Beijing Games and won silver in the men’s singles at the 2012 London Games.

Federer missed the 2016 Rio Games due to a knee injury.

“At the end of the day, my heart decided that I would love to play the Olympic Games again,” Federer told reporters during a promotional event in Tokyo for his sponsor, Uniqlo.

Federer would attempt to win a gold medal in men’s singles at the Games next summer, the only major prize that the 20-time Grand Slam winner has yet to win.

“I’ve been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer after Wimbledon and before the US Open [in 2020],” said Federer, who would turn 39 during the Games.

“I carried the flag twice for Switzerland in Athens and Beijing. I’ve got a gold and a silver, and I would love to play again — so I’m very excited,” he added.

Federer needs an exemption to compete in Tokyo as he is yet to play in the Davis Cup for Switzerland in the current Olympic cycle that began after the 2016 Rio Games.

To fulfil the International Tennis Federation (ITF) participation requirements, a player must be part of a Davis Cup or Fed Cup team, and present at the tie on at least three occasions in the Olympic Cycle, provided one of those ties is in this year or next year.

However, Federer has little reason to worry as one of the special conditions that could gain him entry is his historical participation in the Games and the Davis Cup.

Switzerland’s national tennis federation confirmed that it would appeal to the ITF for his inclusion.