SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Medvedev makes ninth final

Daniil Medvedev reached a staggering ninth final this year as he defeated fellow rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Shanghai Masters yesterday. The US Open finalist faces Alexander Zverev or Matteo Berrettini in today’s decider — they were still playing at press time last night — after beating Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

CRICKET

India claim huge lead

India bowled out South Africa for 275, despite a battling half-century by tailender Keshav Maharaj in the second Test yesterday. Maharaj, who hit a career-best 72 with an injured shoulder, and Vernon Philander, unbeaten on 44, put on 109 for the ninth wicket to frustrate the Indian bowlers in Pune. However, their first-innings 601-5 declared mean South Africa still trail by 326 runs.

PRO WRESTLING

Fury to realize WWE dream

A “lifelong WWE fan,” former unified world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is to face Braun Strowman at a pay-per-view Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31. WWE made the announcement at a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday. “It is something I have always dreamed of,” Fury said. “I am undefeated in 30 professional contests and when I go to Saudi Arabia to fight Braun Strowman, I will still be undefeated. I am going there to knock Braun Strowman out.” Strowman had a warning for his opponent, saying “in WWE, we don’t wear gloves, you are coming into my world.”

SOCCER

US defeat Cuba 7-0

Weston McKennie scored a hat-trick as the US opened their CONCACAF Nations League campaign in style, thrashing Cuba 7-0 on Friday. Jordan Morris added a goal and contributed on three others, Josh Sargent scored and Christian Pulisic converted a penalty for the US, who also benefited from an own-goal by Cuba. McKennie put the hosts in front less than a minute into the contest off a low cross from Morris. He added a second off an almost identical play in the fifth and after setting Morris up for the hosts’ third goal in the ninth, completed his hat-trick in the 13th minute.

SOCCER

Kane mockery prompts ban

A teenage Liverpool player was banned for two weeks on Friday for using a derogatory term on social media mocking Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Harvey Elliott, who is 16 and plays for England’s under-17 side, admitted to a charge of misconduct by the English Football Association for an “aggravated breach” of rules because his behavior in the video “included reference to disability.” After the Champions League final between the two teams on June 1, Elliott looked into the camera on a mobile phone and used discriminatory language about Kane in a short video that was shared widely. Elliott, who played for Fulham at the time and joined Liverpool nearly two months after the incident, made a public apology to Kane soon after the video came into the public domain. Elliott said the video was only supposed to be seen by close friends and that he had only been trying to wind up some Tottenham-supporting friends. “I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up,” he wrote, “and I am truly sorry.”