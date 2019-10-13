Ireland cruise past Samoa despite red card early in game

Reuters, FUKUOKA, Japan

Ireland played with 14 men for 50 minutes. but still eased into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup with a seven-try, 47-5 thrashing of Samoa in their final Pool A match yesterday.

Center Bundee Aki became the seventh player to be shown a red card at the tournament when he was sent off for a high tackle on Samoa flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni in the 29th minute, but Ireland were already 21-5 up at that stage.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton earned the bonus point that secured their passage with his second try just before halftime and skipper Rory Best, prop Tadgh Furlong, fullback Jordan Larmour, No. 8 C.J. Stander and winger Andrew Conway also crossed.

Fukuoka escaped the violent storm that forced the cancelation of yesterday’s other two matches, but Typhoon Hagibis could still prevent Japan taking on Scotland today. Japan woud advance if it were not played, while Scotland need a bonus-point win to guarantee a quarter-final berth.

Additional reporting by staff writer